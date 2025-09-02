Open Menu

CM Condoles Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Haji Hanif Khan, father of MPA Malik Ahmad Saeed and maternal uncle of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The chief minister extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

