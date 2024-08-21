CM condoles death of 3 people

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three people in an accident at Bahawalpur Dera Bukha Toll Plaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three people in an accident at Bahawalpur Dera Bukha Toll Plaza.

The CM offered condolences and shared sympathies with the bereaved families.