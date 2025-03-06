CM Condoles Death Of 4 Children Due To Fire In Cholistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 01:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of four children due to fire in a slum area of Qasim Wala Cholistan.
In her message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured woman.
