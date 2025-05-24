CM condoles death of 4 family members in traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of four members of a family in a traffic accident on the GT Road in Okara.

Extending her heartfelt condolences, the chief minister prayed for the departed souls and offered sympathy and support to the bereaved family. “Our prayers are with the grieving family during this time of immense loss,” she said.