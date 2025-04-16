Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of 4 Laborers In Multan

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

CM condoles death of 4 laborers in Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of grief and

sorrow over the tragic death of four laborers during an excavation operation in Multan.

In her message here on Wednesday, the CM extended her heartfelt condolences to

the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

She said the loss of precious lives in such a tragic manner was deeply saddening

and assured that all necessary support would be extended to the affected families.

