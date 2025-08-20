CM condoles death of Absar Alam’s mother

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of senior journalist Absar Alam.

In her condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to Absar Alam and the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul and for courage and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.