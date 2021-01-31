UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Actress Neelo Begum

Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

CM condoles death of actress Neelo Begum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of veteran actress Neelo Begum and extended sympathies to her son Shaan and other family members.

In a condolence message ,the CM said Neelo Begum enjoyed a unique status in the field of acting and performed several memorable roles. Her performance in film 'Zarqa' was especially remarkable and her death has ended a golden era of the film industry, concluded the CM.

