CM condoles death of actress Neelo Begum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of veteran actress Neelo Begum and extended sympathies to her son Shaan and other family members.

In a condolence message ,the CM said Neelo Begum enjoyed a unique status in the field of acting and performed several memorable roles. Her performance in film 'Zarqa' was especially remarkable and her death has ended a golden era of the film industry, concluded the CM.