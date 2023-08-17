Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of Additional Secretary's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 06:56 PM

CM condoles death of additional secretary's mother

The mother of Additional Secretary Establishment Abdul Razzaq at the Chief Minister's Office passed away on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The mother of Additional Secretary Establishment Abdul Razzaq at the Chief Minister's Office passed away on Thursday.

The funeral prayers were held in her hometown, Jalla Jam, Mailsi.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the official's mother.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and offer strength and fortitude to the grieving family.

Officers and staff members of the Chief Minister's Office join in mourning the loss of Additional Secretary Abdul Razzaq's mother. They extend their sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this time of sorrow.

