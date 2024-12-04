CM condoles death of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik.

In her condolence message, she extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and patience for them during this difficult time.

The CM also paid glowing tribute to the late Admiral’s distinguished professional services, acknowledging his contributions to the country and its defence.