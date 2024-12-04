Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:47 PM

CM condoles death of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik.

In her condolence message, she extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and patience for them during this difficult time.

The CM also paid glowing tribute to the late Admiral’s distinguished professional services, acknowledging his contributions to the country and its defence.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Family

Recent Stories

Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to with ..

Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m from ATM arrested

2 minutes ago
 Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense for ..

Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense forces Day

2 minutes ago
 HEC trains 128 master trainers in PhD supervisors' ..

HEC trains 128 master trainers in PhD supervisors' capacity building programme

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI MPA in May-9 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI MPA in May-9 cases

2 minutes ago
 Ceremony marks one year of establishment of BFCs

Ceremony marks one year of establishment of BFCs

2 minutes ago
 Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik lai ..

Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik laid to rest in Lahore

5 minutes ago
Deepfake technology being used as weapon against w ..

Deepfake technology being used as weapon against women: Azma

5 minutes ago
 Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to r ..

Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to remain open till Dec 31

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet a ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet abolishes deceased quota, refor ..

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melod ..

Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melody Market, Srinagar Highway to ..

6 minutes ago
 30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scho ..

30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scholarships programme: Maryam

5 minutes ago
 CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on wo ..

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan