CM condoles death of Afzal Hayat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former caretaker CM Punjab Mian Afzal Hayat.

In a message issued here on Friday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.

The socio-political services of late Mian Afzal Hayat would be remembered,he added.