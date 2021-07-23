CM condoles death of Arif Nizami

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist Arif Nizami.

In his condolence message, issued here on Friday, he paid tribute over his contribution to the field of journalism and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Arif Nizami was fully committed to promotion of democracy and democratic norms in society and the pain of his departure would always remain alive, he added.