CM Condoles Death Of Babar Awan's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

CM condoles death of Babar Awan's mother

LAHORE, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Dr Babar Awan.

Usman Buzdar ,in his condolence message, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courageand fortitude to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

