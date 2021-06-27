UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Begum Khursheed Shahid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

CM condoles death of Begum Khursheed Shahid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior artist Begum Khursheed Shahid.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and paying homage to the services of Begum Khursheed Shahid in performing art sector.

The CM said that she was an institute in acting. The plays of Begum Khursheed Shahid were not forgotten even today by her viewers.

Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

