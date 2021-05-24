CM condoles death of brother of Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Liaqat Khan, brother of Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.