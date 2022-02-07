CM Condoles Death Of Bushra Rehman
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 08:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned columnist, writer and former parliamentarian Bushra Rehman.
In a condolence message, the Chief Minister paid homage to her services in the field of urdu literature and journalism and said that Bushra Rehman was a unique and distinguished writer of her kind who had influenced many generations in her literary era.
"The literary services of the late Bushra Rehman would be remembered for a long time", he added.
The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.