CM condoles death of Bushra Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned columnist, writer and former parliamentarian Bushra Rehman.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister paid homage to her services in the field of urdu literature and journalism and said that Bushra Rehman was a unique and distinguished writer of her kind who had influenced many generations in her literary era.

"The literary services of the late Bushra Rehman would be remembered for a long time", he added.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.