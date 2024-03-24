Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of Child Due To Kite Flying In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

CM condoles death of child due to kite flying in Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of a young child due to kite flying in Sargodha.

The CM expressed her heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family.

She expressed her unwavering resolve to undertake a stern action against those are found responsible for the death of an innocent child.

The CM expressed severe indignation over the kite flying incident in Sargodha and ordered IG Police to undertake a strict action against police officers concerned .

She also ordered a stern action against police officials over non-implementation of orders for the eradication of kite flying.

