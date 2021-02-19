CM condoles death of child in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed sorrow over the death of a child in an accident near Bahawalpur.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister extended sympathies to the heirs.

He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured, addingthat legal action be initiated against the driver.