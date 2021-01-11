CM condoles death of columnist Yasin Wattoo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of senior columnist Yasin Wattoo.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.