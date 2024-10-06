CM Condoles Death Of Constable In Islamabad Protest
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sense of sorrow
and condemnation over the death of Police Constable Hamid Shah, who succumbed
to critical injuries sustained during violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad.
In her statement here on Sunday, the CM criticized the violence that had occurred
under the guise of protests, stating that such actions were unacceptable and would
receive a strong response.
CM Maryam Nawaz questioned the nature of so-called peaceful protests, pointing out
that hundreds of police officers had been attacked and injured.
She labeled the current
situation as an armed uprising, stating that the supposed protests had severely disrupted
the lives and businesses of millions of citizens.
The CM emphasized that inflicting pain on others and attacking law enforcement personnel
was not a form of politics. She asserted that there should be no leniency for those who
resort to violence and terrorism.
The CM extended her condolences to the family of martyr Constable Hamid Shah
and expressed solidarity with all officers who had been targeted while on duty.
