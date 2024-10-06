CM condoles death of constable in Islamabad protest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sense of sorrow

and condemnation over the death of Police Constable Hamid Shah, who succumbed

to critical injuries sustained during violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad.

In her statement here on Sunday, the CM criticized the violence that had occurred

under the guise of protests, stating that such actions were unacceptable and would

receive a strong response.

CM Maryam Nawaz questioned the nature of so-called peaceful protests, pointing out

that hundreds of police officers had been attacked and injured.

She labeled the current

situation as an armed uprising, stating that the supposed protests had severely disrupted

the lives and businesses of millions of citizens.

The CM emphasized that inflicting pain on others and attacking law enforcement personnel

was not a form of politics. She asserted that there should be no leniency for those who

resort to violence and terrorism.

The CM extended her condolences to the family of martyr Constable Hamid Shah

and expressed solidarity with all officers who had been targeted while on duty.