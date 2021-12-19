CM condoles death of cop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a police official in an accident of Elite Force vehicle near Nankana Sahib.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved the family policeman.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured police official. Usman Buzdar has also sought a report regarding the incident.