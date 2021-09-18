UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of CR Shamsi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi.

In a press statement, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and said that services of the late in journalism would be remembered.

Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

