CM Condoles Death Of Din Media Group Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

CM condoles death of Din Media Group administrator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Administrator Din Media Group Malik Liaquat.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

