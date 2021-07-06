LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited residence of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mazari to condoled the death of latter's father-in-law Sardar Naeem Mazari.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear the loss.