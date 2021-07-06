UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Death Of Dost Mazari's Father In Law

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

CM condoles death of Dost Mazari's father in law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited residence of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mazari to condoled the death of latter's father-in-law Sardar Naeem Mazari.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

1 hour ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

1 hour ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

1 hour ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

2 hours ago

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.