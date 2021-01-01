CM condoles death of Dr Manzoor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Dr Manzoor Hussain Vijhi of District Headquarters Hospital Vehari due to coronavirus.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and paid tributes to the services of the late doctor, saying that the medical fraternity had been playing a courageous role in combating coronavirus.