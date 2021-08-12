CM condoles death of Durdana Butt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned actress Durdana Butt.

In a condolence message issued here, the CM said she was a talented artiste who professionally performed every role. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.