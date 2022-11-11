(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister Murad Raas, on Friday.

In a condolence statement, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and said that he was deeply saddened as the pain of the separation of the mother could not be described in words.

May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity, he prayed.