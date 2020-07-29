CM condoles death of father of former Lahore commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Rafiq Ahmad Lodhi, father of former Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi.

According to handout issued here on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.