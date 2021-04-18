CM condoles death of father of Irfan Nazir

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of father of Irfan Nazir a senior reporter in Geo news.

In his condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.