CM Condoles Death Of Father Of Raza Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

CM condoles death of father of Raza Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the father of Makhdoom Raza Hussain Bukhari.

In a message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

