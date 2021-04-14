UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Film Director Suleman

Wed 14th April 2021

CM condoles death of film director Suleman

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior film director S. Suleman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior film director S. Suleman.

In a condolence message here, the Chief Minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

More Stories From Pakistan

