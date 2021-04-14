CM Condoles Death Of Film Director Suleman
Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior film director S. Suleman.
In a condolence message here, the Chief Minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.