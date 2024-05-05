CM condoles death of five people due to poisonous food

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the death of five people due to poisonous food in Tandlianwala.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

The chief minister regretted the incident and sought a report from the inspector general of police (IGP) on the issue.

She ordered action against those responsible for the incident, after a thorough inquiry.