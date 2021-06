LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of famed folk singer Allah Ditta Lonay Wala and extended sympathies to his bereaved heirs.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that Allah Ditta Lonay Wala gave a new identityto folk singing and his services for folk singing would be remembered.