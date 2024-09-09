CM condoles death of former MNA Humeer Hayat Khan Rokhri

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former MNA Humeer Hayat Khan Rokhri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former MNA Humeer Hayat Khan Rokhri.

The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.