CM Condoles Death Of Former MNA Humeer Hayat Khan Rokhri

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former MNA Humeer Hayat Khan Rokhri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former MNA Humeer Hayat Khan Rokhri.

The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

