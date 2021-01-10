UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Former NA Deputy Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

CM condoles death of former NA deputy speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Haji Nawaz Khokhar, former deputy speaker of National Assembly.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

