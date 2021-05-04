CM condoles death of former naval chief

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of former naval chief Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In his message, the CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.