CM condoles death of former PR director

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of former Director Public Relations/Director Arts Council Bahawalpur Rana Ijaz Mehmood.

The CM paid rich tributes to the services rendered by late Rana Ijaz for the Public Relations Department. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.