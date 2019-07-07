CM condoles death of former PU VC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa, former VC of the Punjab University.

In his condolence message here on Sunday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for the family to bear this loss with fortitude.

The CM said that educational and administrative service of Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa for Punjab University would always be remembered.

Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa got international fame due to specialty in organic chemistry.