LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Salman Butt and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In his condolence message, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest thedeparted soul in eternal peace.