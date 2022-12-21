UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Husband Of Dr Shireen Mazari

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 10:14 PM

CM condoles death of husband of Dr Shireen Mazari

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the husband of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the husband of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari.

In his condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to Dr Shireen Mazari and the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab May Family

Recent Stories

Notification of district status to Taunsa issued

Notification of district status to Taunsa issued

41 seconds ago
 Biden Directs Drawdown of Up to $1Bln in Extra Mil ..

Biden Directs Drawdown of Up to $1Bln in Extra Military Aid for Ukraine - White ..

43 seconds ago
 CBS News Reporter Deletes Tweeting Indicating Zele ..

CBS News Reporter Deletes Tweeting Indicating Zelenskyy's Arrival to US

44 seconds ago
 WHO Says Concerned About Increase in Severe Cases ..

WHO Says Concerned About Increase in Severe Cases of COVID-19 in China

49 seconds ago
 RUDA conducts auction of Chahar Bagh's Souq Commer ..

RUDA conducts auction of Chahar Bagh's Souq Commercial District plots

8 minutes ago
 Modi regime committing genocide of Muslims of Indi ..

Modi regime committing genocide of Muslims of India, IIOJK: Mushaal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.