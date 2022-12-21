CM condoles death of husband of Dr Shireen Mazari

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the husband of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the husband of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari.

In his condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to Dr Shireen Mazari and the bereaved family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family.