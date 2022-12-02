UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Imran Aslam

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi on Friday condoled death of president Geo Group Imran Aslam.

He expressed sympathies to the bereaved family of Imran Aslam. Ch Parvez Elahi paid tribute to his services for the promotion of media.

Imran Aslam introduced new innovations in media and his role in the media would be remembered.

May Allah, The Almighty, rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace and grant patienceto the bereaved family.

