CM condoles death of Ismail Tara

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of actor Ismail Tara and extended sympathies to his family.

Ismail Tara's popular tv drama 'Fifty Fifty' is still remembered by fans due to his acting.

The history of Pakistani comedy could not be completed without Ismail Tara, he said.