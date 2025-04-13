CM condoles death of Javed Kaudu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned and unique actor Javed ‘Kaudu’.

In her message of condolences, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

She acknowledged Javed Kaudu’s contributions to the entertainment industry, noting that his distinct style and memorable performances left a lasting impression on audiences across generations. “His death is a great loss to the world of performing arts,” she added.