CM condoles death of Javed Mahmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow and grief over the sad

demise of former chief secretary Javed Mahmood who was suffering

from blood cancer.

In her condolence message, the CM said Javed Mahmood was a committed bureaucrat

as the chief secretary Punjab his services for the public welfare and institution building

would never be forgotten.

The chief minister prayed that may the soul rest in eternal peace in the heavens

and may Allah, The Almighty, grant the bereaved family courage and fortitude to bear

this irreparable loss.