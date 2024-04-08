CM Condoles Death Of Javed Mahmood
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 11:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow and grief over the sad
demise of former chief secretary Javed Mahmood who was suffering
In her condolence message, the CM said Javed Mahmood was a committed bureaucrat
as the chief secretary Punjab his services for the public welfare and institution building
would never be forgotten.
The chief minister prayed that may the soul rest in eternal peace in the heavens
and may Allah, The Almighty, grant the bereaved family courage and fortitude to bear
this irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM takes notice of girl's murder during dacoity17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties28 minutes ago
-
President summons Senate on Tuesday10 hours ago
-
PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral ties11 hours ago
-
Train hits dumper near Gojra11 hours ago
-
PUC welcomes Dr Al-Issa's visit, anticipates boost in interfaith harmony13 hours ago
-
World Health Day observed13 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Agha Saleem13 hours ago
-
Crime review meeting held13 hours ago
-
SSP issue directives for city traffic plan during Eid13 hours ago
-
Man crushed to death, two injured in road mishap13 hours ago
-
HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui visit Ramzan Bachat Bazar13 hours ago