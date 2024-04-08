Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of Javed Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 11:10 AM

CM condoles death of Javed Mahmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow and grief over the sad

demise of former chief secretary Javed Mahmood who was suffering

from blood cancer.

In her condolence message, the CM said Javed Mahmood was a committed bureaucrat

as the chief secretary Punjab his services for the public welfare and institution building

would never be forgotten.

The chief minister prayed that may the soul rest in eternal peace in the heavens

and may Allah, The Almighty, grant the bereaved family courage and fortitude to bear

this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab May Cancer Family Blood Sad

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

17 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

1 day ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

1 day ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

1 day ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

1 day ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan