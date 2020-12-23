CM condoles death of journalist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of veteran journalist Abdul Hameed Chhapra.

In a condolence message, the CM expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and said late Abdul Hameed Chhapra played an active role for the rights of journalists.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the heirsto bear the loss with equanimity.