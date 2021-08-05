CM condoles death of journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and columnist Khwaja Abdul Hakeem Amir.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Late Abdul Hakeem Amir highlighted social issues in his columns and his services will be remembered till late, he added.