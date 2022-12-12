CM condoles death of journalist Khalil Mughal

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Khalil Mughal.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Khalil Mughal.

In his condolence message, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the heirs.