CM condoles death of journalist Saood Sahar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist and poet Saood Sahar.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Late Saood Sahar set the high example of following journalistic norms and he will be remembered for objective investigative journalism, the CM added.