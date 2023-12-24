Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of Journalist’s Father

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

CM condoles death of journalist’s father

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief over the death of the father of senior journalist Nauman Sheikh.

In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

