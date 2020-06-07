UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Journalist's Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM condoles death of journalist's father

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of father of Jaffar bin Yar, a reporter of a private television channel and council member of the Lahore Press Club.

The CM, in his condolence message on Sunday, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

