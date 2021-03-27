UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Journalist's Wife

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

CM condoles death of journalist's wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of wife of senior journalist, columnist and anchorperson Salim Bukhari.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

