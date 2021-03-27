LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of wife of senior journalist, columnist and anchorperson Salim Bukhari.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.